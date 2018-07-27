Beijing police probe blast outside US Embassy

Police in China are investigating an explosion yesterday outside the United States Embassy in Beijing.

A man from the Inner Mongolia region set off a small, homemade device that triggered a commotion at the scene. The assailant suffered an injury to his hand that was not life-threatening. No one else was hurt.

Police said the suspect is a 26-year-old man surnamed Jiang, but did not indicate a possible motive. He has been taken into custody.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang called the blast "an isolated public security incident". It comes amid a trade dispute between the US and China, with both sides imposing tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods.

