Beijing comes alive in immersive light

The 2020 Beijing International Light Festival's Alive Together exhibition opened on Thursday.

The immersive light exhibition is set in the Chinese capital's Yuyuantan Park, the China Daily reported.

Light, lasers and images and their interaction with music are key highlights of the event, which combines the park's cultural and natural landscapes with different forms of art.

The 18,000 sq m exhibition is divided into 15 sections, with themes such as galaxy, variation, blossom and burgeoning.

More than 50,000 points of light sources and 3,000m of LED light strips are used in the exhibition.

The event's general director said that the whole exhibition is also a show that combines drama production and contemporary art curation.

The event runs until December.