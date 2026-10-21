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Bangladesh yet to receive Saudi response on execution of two nationals

DHAKA, Oct 21 - Saudi Arabia has not yet responded to Dhaka's queries about the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals, which was carried out without notifying Bangladeshi authorities, foreign ministry spokesperson Shahidul Karim said on Tuesday.

• State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said earlier this week that Dhaka has sought clarification on the circumstances of the executions, which were carried out on October 14

• The government has asked for copies of the court verdicts, details about the offenses and an explanation of why Bangladesh's diplomatic mission was not informed, she added

• Saudi Arabia is Bangladesh's largest overseas labour market and home to an estimated 3.5 million Bangladeshi workers who send home major remittances, making migrant welfare a key bilateral issue

• The Saudi embassy in Dhaka did not immediately respond to a request for comment

• Saudi Arabia's interior ministry said the two men were executed after being convicted for committing indecent acts inside a mosque in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi media reported

• Islam said the government would decide on next steps after receiving the case details and documents and discussing the matter with Saudi authorities REUTERS