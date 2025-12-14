Bangladesh says peacekeepers killed, injured in Sudan UN base attack

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

DHAKA, Dec 13 - At least six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and eight injured in ‍an ​attack on a United Nations ‍base in Abyei, Sudan, the Bangladesh Army said ​on ​Saturday.

"The situation in the area is still unstable and clashes with terrorists are ongoing," ‍it said in a statement, adding that ​the authorities were ⁠doing their best to provide medical treatment and rescue operations for those injured.

Bangladesh is one of the ​largest contributors to U.N. peacekeeping missions and its troops ‌have long been deployed ​in Abyei, a volatile region disputed between Sudan and South Sudan.

"A drone attack was carried out by separatist armed groups on the Kadugali Logistics Base under the UN peacekeeping ‍mission in Abyei, Sudan yesterday (Saturday) from ​approximately 3:40 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. local time," ​Bangladesh's Inter-Service Public Relations said ‌in a statement on Sunday. REUTERS