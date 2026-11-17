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The clashes that began in October has threatened a US$38 billion (S$49 billion) industry that employs over four million people.

DHAKA – Bangladeshi police fired tear gas and stun grenades on Nov 17 in clashes with thousands of garment workers who were protesting after a key wage board meeting was postponed.

Protesters hurled bricks, torched vehicles and blocked the main highway between capital Dhaka and key financial district Mymensingh, as demonstrations over wage conditions turned violent.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people is the world’s second-biggest garment exporter behind China, producing clothes for major international brands including Fruit of the Loom and Levi Strauss.

But growing worker unrest over wages that began in October has threatened to disrupt the industry that generates US$38 billion (S$49 billion) in revenues annually and employs more than four million people.

Workers are demanding a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka (S$309) – a 140% increase on the current 12,500 taka, as they struggle to cope with rising food, housing, transport and healthcare costs.

Some 500 factories out of 4,500 are currently shut, sources told AFP, something that is further stoking unrest among workers.

“The owners seem unwilling to meet our salary demands. They are already dragging their feet,” said Khanom, 24, who gave only one name.

In a joint statement, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association called for a resumption of wage negotiations as soon as possible.

The disruption comes during the run-up to Christmas, the busiest export period for Bangladesh’s garment industry. AFP