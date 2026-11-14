Bangladesh garment-makers threaten to quit wage talks

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Border Guard Bangladesh personnel patrol a street in Dhaka on Nov 14, amid protests by garment workers seeking higher minimum wages.

DHAKA — Unions representing Bangladeshi garment manufacturers threatened on Nov 14 to walk away from wage negotiations and to shut factories indefinitely if protesters kept vandalising them during demonstrations for higher pay.

Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest garment exporter after China, producing clothes for major international brands like Fruit of the Loom, Levi Strauss and VF Corp, whose labels include Vans, Timberland and The North Face.

Worker unrest over wages began in October and has occasionally turned violent, with demonstrators torching police vehicles and damaging property during clashes in November.

The two main manufacturing unions – the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) – sharpened their rhetoric on Nov 14.

“BGMEA and BKMEA have questioned the justification of continuing to participate in wage board negotiations without any assurance that the factories will be protected,” BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan said at a news briefing in the capital Dhaka.

“If the situation persists, we must reconsider,” Khan said, referring to the next round of talks on Nov 16.

“Garment factories that have been unable to continue production due to the ongoing unrest will remain indefinitely closed from tomorrow under... Bangladesh’s labour law,” he added.

The “no work, no pay” provision of Bangladesh labour law allows factory owners to suspend operations without paying workers.

Workers say rising food, housing, transport and healthcare costs have eroded their purchasing power in a country where inflation is running at around 8%.

They are demanding a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka (S$311) – a 140% increase on the current 12,500 taka.

The protests have threatened to disrupt an industry that earns around US$38 billion (S$48.9 billion) annually, accounting for four-fifths of Bangladesh’s export earnings and employing more than four million workers.

A total of 147 factories remained closed on Nov 14 in Savar, Ashulia and Gazipur – the country’s main garment manufacturing hubs.

Over 4,500 factories are registered with trade bodies like the BGMEA.

Workers staged fresh demonstrations in Gazipur on Nov 14, blocking traffic for more than an hour before they were dispersed by law enforcement officers.

Managers at some of the dozens of closed factories in Ashulia posted notices announcing indefinite shutdowns.

The disruption comes during the run-up to Christmas, the busiest export period for Bangladesh’s garment industry. AFP