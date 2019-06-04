Bangkok market blaze guts 200 shops

BANGKOK • A fire broke out at Thailand's famous Chatuchak weekend market on Sunday, resulting in two injuries and damage to 200 shops.

The fire, which started near Gate 1 of the market, was reported at around 9.15pm and the blaze was brought under control by firefighters about an hour later, according to the Bangkok Post.

About 20 fire trucks were deployed to the scene, The Nation newspaper reported on its website.

Witnesses said they saw flames and heard sporadic explosions.

An initial assessment found that a total of 200 shops were damaged.

The shops sold ceramics as well as wood and silk products. They were close to one another and the layout of the market had made it difficult for the firefighters to reach them.

Strong winds also helped spread the fire fast, The Nation reported.



Most of the shops were locked as the market had closed, forcing the firefighters to break into them to douse the flames.

Rescue volunteers posted on Twitter that two people were injured in the fire. It was not known who the two were.

Mr Waranyu Deeruesarn, a vendor at the market, said he saw columns of smoke and flames inside a shop selling silk clothes.

Ms Naruemon Sae Hoon, chairman of Chatuchak service cooperative, did not say what caused the fire, but noted that electrical outlets tended to be overloaded and electrical plugs used were of poor standard.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

About 200,000 people visit the market's 15,000 stalls every weekend, the Bangkok Post reported.