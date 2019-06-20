Bangkok hotel fined for throwing trash in canal

BANGKOK • The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has imposed a 10,000 baht (S$438) fine on a hotel in the Charansanitwongse area of the capital's Bangkok Yai district for improperly disposing used condoms and toiletry items.

The items had been found at the weekend floating in a canal, leading to images circulated by Thai netizens expressing their disgust.

City workers finished removing the trash from the canal by midnight on Sunday.

Bangkok Yai district office director Karuna Thoopthienhom led officials to inspect the 130-room hotel in question, identified by the name on the disused toiletry packets.

The officials learnt that the hotel had occasionally hired a company to send workers to collect used condoms and garbage from the hotel's five septic tanks, none of which was connected to the canal.

They were told that the company's workers had last cleared the tanks on Saturday.

However, since the trash had somehow found its way into the canal, the district office had imposed a 10,000 baht fine for disposing waste into a canal, which is a violation of the 1992 Maintenance of Cleanliness and Public Order Act.

