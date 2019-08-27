Bail for man charged with killing tourist in Phuket

BANGKOK • A Norwegian man charged with manslaughter after allegedly breaking into the room of a British tourist at a Thai resort and then strangling him has been granted bail, police said.

The authorities said Norwegian national Roger Bullman stormed through the balcony into the room of Amitpal Singh Bajaj early last Wednesday at the Centara Grand Resort in Phuket, where he was staying with his Singaporean wife and their young son.

"They fought and because of his military background, the Norwegian strangled the victim," the police major of the Phuket town of Karon, Mr Techin Deethongon, told Agence France-Presse on Sunday. He added that Bullman has also been charged with invasion of property.

"He confessed and said he did not think his act would cause the victim to die."

Mr Techin said the scuffle erupted after Mr Amitpal had complained about noise from the next room disturbing his family's sleep.

Bullman, who faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted, was granted bail of 400,000 baht (S$18,200), Mr Techin said.

Neither the British nor Norwegian embassies in Bangkok responded to requests for comment.

Tourism accounts for about one-fifth of the economy in Thailand, which is hoping to welcome 40 million visitors this year.

The island of Phuket is one of the most popular destinations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE