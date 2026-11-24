WOODEND, Australia, Nov 24 - In a gold-rush era hotel in the Macedon Ranges north of Melbourne, classic car mechanic Joe Aprile says high taxes, rising costs and other economic pressures on the auto sector threaten to sink his family business.

"We're a small business, a restoration shop for classic cars. Even to employ people, everything is getting so difficult. There is so much red tape," he told Reuters, drink in hand, one recent Friday evening.

That frustration will be tested in a election on Saturday as Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, decides whether to extend the centre-left Labor Party's 12-year rule or hand power to its rivals on the right, the Liberal-National coalition.

Aprile, who voted for Labor in the last state election, says he's had enough of Labor's taxes and will instead vote for resurgent right-wing populist party, One Nation.

"Land taxes are the biggest strain because we own the building we work from - we are getting crushed," he said.

The November 28 ballot will show whether One Nation and firebrand leader Pauline Hanson can convert a surge of support into meaningful legislative power. It will also be clearest marker yet of how much of a threat the party founded by Hanson three decades ago could be to Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the 2028 national election.

After drawing just 6% of the vote at a May 2025 federal ballot, One Nation now leads or nearly leads most opinion polls in the country, echoing a pattern of advances by populist and right-wing parties in Britain, Germany and elsewhere.

ECONOMY TOPS IMMIGRATION AS KEY CONCERN

One Nation won't win government outright in the state that is home to one-quarter of Australians, but could take up 10 of its 88 lower-house seats, from one currently, polls show.

That would give it a say in what laws get passed should the coalition, which is favoured to win, fall short of a majority.

Most headlines about One Nation concern its anti-immigration rhetoric but a less visible cocktail of wage stagnation, inflation and housing stress has played a deeper role in its popularity spike, analysts say.

"There's this sort of bubbling underneath of anger that I've not seen before," said Alysa Coleman, who runs a financial counselling outreach service in Melbourne's southeastern fringe.

"Generally if people are angry, they're angry at the government."

Latest opinion polls point to a Labor wipeout by the conservatives, as voters are angered by rising costs, immigration and lack of jobs. Also weighing on the party's popularity are its pandemic-era policies that resulted in a 60% rise in state debt and the world's longest lockdown of its biggest city, Melbourne.

The state Labor government has defended its record as protecting frontline service jobs while pursuing targeted savings.

"We've seen a prolonged period where wages haven't grown very fast, the cost of housing has gone up quite a lot, while inflation and rents have also risen sharply in recent years," said Shaun Ratcliff, principal of polling firm Accent Research, which has found One Nation dominating outer-metro areas and living costs ranking ahead of immigration for its supporters.

"These economic pressures certainly provide a more favourable environment for populist parties," he added.

Things could get worse for Labor by the next national election, with a financial squeeze caused by this year's five interest rate rises likely building, said Liam Dillon, head of economics at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia.

"It takes between 12 to 18 months before that really washes through, so in as much as things are challenging right now, the full force of those interest rates is still yet to be felt," he said. "That probably will flow through to elections."

OUT OF THE POLITICAL WILDERNESS

Formed in 1997 on a platform opposing Asian immigration, One Nation has never held legislative power at state or federal level, but exploited an opening after the conservative coalition's resounding 2025 defeat, say analysts.

One Nation Victorian leader Warren Pickering, who polls suggest will win a Labor-held seat in Melbourne's outskirts, put the party's popularity down to "failures of government to manage the economy and failure of the opposition to provide any actual opposition."

He pointed to a better-than-expected showing by One Nation in South Australia state and in recent by-elections on both coasts, and predicted that "we'll continue to see this between now and the next federal election."

"The economy is not getting any better, social cohesion is not getting any better, and these are the things that Australians are now voting for," he said.

From May to October this year, federal party leader Hanson was among the most-mentioned Australian politicians on News Corp cable channel News24 despite having, at most, two of the country's 150 lower-house federal seats, according to analysis prepared for Reuters by Klaus Groebner, a researcher at Queensland University of Technology.

Hanson had tested conservative culture-war topics for years but only gained traction with the public by tying them to problems voters were experiencing including housing, living costs and economic security, said Simon Copland, an Australian National University researcher who has written about One Nation.

"Hanson has become more successful ... where she's able to really tap into something that is going on in Australia rather than just copying what Donald Trump is doing and trying to do it here," he said. REUTERS