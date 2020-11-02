Zero new cases in Australia for first time in 5 months

MELBOURNE • Australia recorded no new daily coronavirus community infections yesterday for the first time in nearly five months, health officials said, paving the way for further easing of social distancing restrictions.

The state of Victoria, a coronavirus hot spot which accounts for more than 90 per cent of Australia's 907 coronavirus-related deaths, saw zero new daily infections and no deaths for the second consecutive day.

With no fresh cases of Covid-19 recorded in the rest of the country, Australia saw its first day of no transmissions since June 9, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"Thank you to all of our amazing health and public health workers and above all else the Australian people," Mr Hunt said on his Twitter account.

The milestone comes as state governments ease domestic travel restrictions and as Melbourne, the nation's second-largest city, emerges from a three-month lockdown that shuttered businesses and largely confined residents to their homes.

The state of Western Australia, which shut its borders to the rest of the nation starting in March, has announced it intends to start allowing travellers to enter from Nov 14.

Queensland will reopen its border to regional visitors from New South Wales beginning tomorrow, though residents of Australia's largest city Sydney, and those from the state of Victoria, will not be allowed to enter for now.

Australia is on track to reach Prime Minister Scott Morrison's goal of a country without domestic border restrictions by Christmas, Mr Hunt said yesterday, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Swift and stringent measures, combined with community compliance, have been credited for reining in the pandemic before it strained the public health system in Australia.

Queensland voters on Saturday elected the incumbent Labor Party for a third term, showing support for keeping the state's internal borders closed - which has put the local authorities at odds with the federal government.

Victoria last week ended most of its 111-day lockdown restrictions - some of the world's toughest and longest - with a recent Ipsos poll commissioned by The Age newspaper and Nine News showing Victorians backed the state's handling of the pandemic.

Victoria chief health officer Brett Sutton hinted yesterday that the state may see more of its public movement restrictions eased in the coming days, but urged further compliance.

"What allowances come... will absolutely be informed by what this week looks like," Professor Sutton said at a televised press conference.

"To see 50,000 cases a day in France, to see Belgium sending patients outside the country because they're so overwhelmed - that's what we might have faced if we hadn't been able to get on top of it."

Australia has reported just over 27,500 cases since the pandemic started due to the country quickly closing its international borders and imposing social distancing curbs as well as widespread testing and tracing.

Last Friday, Australia warned its citizens not to travel to the United States, its key ally, due to the risk of protest violence and the coronavirus.

