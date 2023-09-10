Younger Australians leave cities for regional areas, lured by jobs and lifestyle

SYDNEY - For years, Ms Emma Baker, a fashion designer in Sydney, and her chef husband toyed with the prospect of leaving the bustling, increasingly unaffordable city and going to live in regional areas.

The couple, who lived in an inner-city Sydney suburb, were attracted to the idea of a life without the congestion and soaring house prices of Australia’s most populous city, but they did little about it until the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first lockdown in Sydney in 2020, Ms Baker recalled, “really spurred us on”.

The couple went looking for homes in Mudgee, a town of about 12,000 residents about 260km north-west of Sydney, and ended up buying the first home they inspected.

They have now lived in Mudgee for three years – and have a 20-month-old daughter – and have no intention of returning to Sydney.

“We looked at Mudgee because it had a thriving food and arts scene,” she told The Straits Times. “It is a small town, but it still has a metropolitan lifestyle that suits our interests. It’s just beautiful, and it is still an easy drive from Sydney.”

Since living in Mudgee, Ms Baker, 28, has opened a fashion, homewares and art shop.

Her husband James Wilson, 34, worked as a chef for two years but moved to the mining industry after having their child because he “wanted to be home for dinners”.

“We had always dreamt of moving to the country. It was something we talked about for quite a long time, but it was always down the track,” Ms Baker said. “Now, we can’t imagine leaving Mudgee.”

But the experience of Ms Baker and her family is far from unique.

For decades, young Australians tended to flow from rural areas to the major cities, which offered much better opportunities for work and education.

But this trend has now reversed, sparked by the soaring costs of living in major cities as well as the pandemic.

Analysis of the most recent census in 2021 by the Regional Australia Institute (RAI), an independent think-tank, found that regional areas received a net influx of 57,252 millennials – aged 25 to 39 years old – from the cities in the five years to 2021.

This compared with a net outflow of 37,179 millennials to capital cities from 2011 to 2016.