Worst outbreak could be nearing peak in Australia: Health officials

SYDNEY • Australia's most recent Covid-19 wave could peak within weeks, say government officials, potentially easing pressure on crowded hospitals and businesses struggling with supply issues.

The country is experiencing its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with more than 100,000 cases being posted daily, fuelled by the now dominant Omicron strain. The variant makes up about 90 per cent of cases and two-thirds of intensive care unit (ICU) admissions in its most populous state, New South Wales.

Australia's Chief Health Officer Paul Kelly said he expected to see an easing in new cases as soon as late this month or early next month, adding that infections in New South Wales may have already topped out.

"That is what we have seen around the world. There has been a very rapid rise in cases, a peak, and then a decrease in some places," Professor Kelly said on Thursday, adding that it was difficult to be sure, given potentially undiagnosed cases in the community.

New South Wales Health Deputy Secretary Susan Pearce told reporters yesterday that case numbers in the state could flatten next week. "That is pleasing, but that plateauing is obviously still at a relatively high level of Covid-19 patients," Ms Pearce said.

New South Wales reported a total of 63,018 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, though 37,938 of those came from home antigen rapid tests, an unspecified number of which had been taken in the previous week and reported later.

The addition of the home tests to official case numbers by state governments has distorted the count in recent days.

The Omicron variant is leading to fewer hospitalisations than Delta, and hospital stays with the strain are shorter, Ms Pearce said. This has meant that the state's hospitalisation and ICU admissions are tracking below the best case scenario set in government modelling released last week, she added.

More than 2,500 people have died from Covid-19 in Australia, with 57 new deaths reported on Thursday, according to Covidlive. com.au, a tracking website.

In Victoria, the second most populous state, the government is more cautious about the outlook, despite new cases remaining stable in recent days. Yesterday, the state recorded 34,836 new infections, 15,440 of which were from home antigen rapid tests.

Even if cases soon reach their peak, it is likely to be a long plateau rather than a rapid drop in numbers, said Professor Catherine Bennett, chairman in epidemiology at Deakin University.

"The footprint of the outbreak is moving," she said. "So Queensland, then South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory, they are sitting a bit behind - so the net effect is this incredible rise and then the growth slowing overall."

