Worst day for Australia this year with record number of daily cases

MELBOURNE • Australia yesterday saw a record daily number of new coronavirus cases this year, with the country's most populous states of New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and Queensland recording a total of 361 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant.

With about 15 million people in the three states, or 60 per cent of Australia's population, under a strict lockdown, the country also reported five coronavirus-related deaths, one of the highest this year.

NSW suffered its worst pandemic day, reporting 319 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, with Sydney and neighbouring regional centres spanning 200km of coastline under a stay-at-home order for six weeks already.

There are 345 people in hospital in NSW, with 56 in intensive care and 23 on ventilators, the state authorities said.

The NSW authorities, who had been reluctant to put Sydney into a lockdown, said lack of observance of rules has been a problem.

"What we have happening right now is some people not complying," said NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

"Just stay at home - that is the circuit breaker. Stay at home and get vaccinated."

Neighbouring Victoria saw the highest daily jump in cases this year, with 29 new infections, as the state remains under a snap seven-day lockdown imposed last week, the state's sixth since the start of the pandemic.

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews urged people to follow the public health rules that allow residents to leave their houses only for essential work, shopping, care, vaccination or two hours of outdoor exercise.

"This Delta variant spreads so fast," Mr Andrews said. "We don't have enough people vaccinated, we will finish up with younger people in the hospital, otherwise fit and healthy people. Our system will be overrun if we don't bring this under control."

Queensland recorded 13 new cases, with all but one isolating while infectious, bringing hopes that the eight-day lockdown in parts of the state will be lifted as planned this afternoon.

FOLLOW THE RULES What we have happening right now is some people not complying. Just stay at home - that is the circuit breaker. Stay at home and get vaccinated. NEW SOUTH WALES HEALTH MINISTER BRAD HAZZARD, on the lack of observance of Covid-19 rules by some in the state.

With just over 36,000 Covid-19 cases and 937 deaths, Australia has avoided the high caseloads of other developed countries, but its vaccination figures are among the lowest, with only 20 per cent of people aged over 16 fully vaccinated.

REUTERS