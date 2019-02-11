World Briefs: Aussie state tightens building laws

Aussie state tightens building laws

SYDNEY • The Australian state of New South Wales said yesterday it would overhaul its building laws, months after residents were evacuated from a recently completed Sydney high-rise apartment block that had "cracking noises".

Some 300 people were evacuated from the tower in the Sydney Olympic Park on Christmas Eve.

The new regulations will require that designers, engineers and architects are registered, qualified and held responsible for their work, in contrast to the earlier building code which held only builders accountable.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CNY border crossings spike in China

SHANGHAI • Border crossings into and out of China during the Chinese New Year holiday rose 11 per cent to 12.53 million this year from the same period last year, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday.

More than 6.2 million arrivals were recorded, an increase of 9.5 per cent, while there were over 6.3 million exits, up 12.5 per cent, official data showed.

REUTERS

Indian state lawmaker shot dead

NEW DELHI • An Indian state lawmaker was shot dead in West Bengal amid rising tensions between the provincial and federal governments.

Mr Satyajit Biswas, who belonged to the state's ruling All India Trinamool Congress party, was shot by assailants near his home on Saturday night. The party said his death was part of a plan designed to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which runs the federal government. The charge was dismissed by the BJP.

BLOOMBERG

French protester loses hand in clashes

PARIS • A demonstrator lost his hand during clashes with police outside the main Parliament building in Paris during the "yellow vest" anti-government protests.

A police source told Reuters the man's hand was severely injured last Saturday when he tried to pick up a so-called "sting-ball grenade" used by police to disperse crowds with tear gas.

REUTERS