World Briefs : 14 killed in coal mine blast in Guizhou

14 killed in coal mine blast in Guizhou

BEIJING • Fourteen miners were killed yesterday in a coal and gas blast at a mine in south-west China, the authorities said. The accident is the latest in a series of mining incidents in China.

Two people were still trapped underground after the blast at Guanglong coal mine in Anlong county, Guizhou province.

Seven workers were lifted to safety after the accident and rescue work was continuing, according to the local authorities.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indonesia on terrorist alert for Christmas

JAKARTA • Muslim-majority Indonesia will deploy nearly 200,000 security personnel nationwide ahead of Christmas to guard against potential terror attacks, police said yesterday.

The archipelago of 260 million people has large numbers of Christians, Hindus and Buddhists who have been targeted by radical Islamist groups.

"As many as 10,000 personnel will be deployed in Jakarta" alone, said National Police spokesman Argo Yuwono. "Based on intelligence data, there are potential risks," he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Two brothers jailed for plan to blow up plane

SYDNEY • Two brothers were sentenced to a total of 76 years in prison by an Australian court for planning to blow up an Etihad Airways flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi with a bomb hidden in a meat grinder.

The New South Wales Supreme Court yesterday sentenced Khaled Khayat to 40 years in prison. His brother, Mahmoud Khayat, was sentenced to 36 years.

They were found guilty of planning two attacks: the bomb and a chemical gas attack on the flight to Abu Dhabi in July 2017.

REUTERS