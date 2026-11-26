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Local wildlife has been seen fleeing the inferno.

SYDNEY – Wildfires have forced road closures, displaced animals, and razed homes while engulfing more than 10% of Australia’s south-eastern Flinders island, emergency services said on Nov 26 .

Firefighters are battling to contain blazes on the north of the island, which lies just over 50km north-east of Tasmania and almost 150km from the Australian mainland.

Residents are sheltering in place from a fire front with 10m flames, Tasmania Fire Service Northern Deputy Regional Chief Steve Richardson said in a statement.

The weather has in recent days made it “too dangerous” for firefighters to approach the flames on the ground, he added.

“With conditions improving today, crews will be able to safely get closer to the fire, working to put in containment lines to bring it under control,” he said.

He said six structures had been damaged or destroyed by the flames.

Six helicopters have been deployed to try and put out the fire, he added.

“This would not be the largest fire they’ve had on the island, but it would be one of the more significant ones,” he told the media.

Photos and video shared by national broadcaster ABC and the fire service showed vast plumes of smoke over the island.

Local wildlife has been seen fleeing the inferno.

“We saw these little possums as well on the road which wasn’t good,” local Alan Wheatley told ABC.

“Over the years, we’ve had a few big fires, but always been able to get them controlled,” he said. “But this one’s a bit faster, I think.”

Another local told the broadcaster it was a “very worrisome time”.

“I just feel like crying for all the lovely people that have just lost their properties. It’s shattering,” Jamie Brousard said.

Australia has long been prone to brutal wildfires – notably the “Black Summer” bushfires from late 2019 to early 2020, which razed millions of hectares, destroyed thousands of homes and blanketed cities in noxious smoke.

Scientists say human-caused climate change has made the extreme conditions that fuel those infernos twice as likely as in a pre-industrial climate. AFP