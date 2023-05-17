Who sent used condoms to over 65 women? Police in Melbourne are investigating

In the last three months, at least 65 women in Melbourne have received used condoms and messages in the mail, prompting the police to investigate.

The mail included handwritten graphic messages, with the recipients living in the city’s south-eastern and eastern suburbs, according to local media.

The messages were not described in the news reports.

The women reportedly attended Melbourne’s Kilbreda College, a private school for girls that is located 21km south-east of the city’s business district, in the late 1990s.

The school’s principal Nicole Mangelsdorf told the Herald Sun that it is aware of the matter and is helping the police with their investigation. She reportedly said that she did not believe it stemmed from any recent data breach at the school.

Officers are treating the incident as a “targeted attack”, said The Guardian in a report on Wednesday, citing the Victorian police in a statement.

The police said the first incident was reported to them on March 20 and the most recent was on Monday.

“Investigators have been told several people attended their local police stations to report the incidents, with upwards of 65 female victims coming forward,” added the police.

“It is believed that most of those who reported the material have received multiple letters, all with the suspected used item included.”

Ms Bree Walker, who is one of the women who received the mail, told the Herald Sun that it is “disturbing” and “creepy”.

She said sleep does not come easy to her now.

“We have no idea who is behind sending these letters, but we think it has come from a yearbook that contained our addresses,” added Ms Walker, noting that some women have received at least four letters.

Kilbreda College is an independent Catholic girls school that was founded by the Brigidine Sisters in 1904.