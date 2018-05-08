What's Next: May 8, 2018

Australia to unveil federal budget today

Australia's centre-right government is expected to deliver tax cuts to lower-income earners and boost infrastructure spending in a federal budget today that unofficially kick-starts campaigning for next year's national election. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is under pressure to deliver voter incentives amid a banking sector scandal and falling support in the polls.

AI and robotics solutions forum

Flexible sensors for healthcare devices such as an insole to monitor foot ulcers in diabetics will be showcased at an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics solutions forum today. The event, organised by Nikkei and NUS Enterprise, will look at the future of AI and robotics technologies and solutions, and the latest trends and case studies.

Vivian to speak at Think Asean meet

IBM is organising its inaugural Think Asean 2018 conference at Resorts World Sentosa from today. The two-day business and technology conference is geared towards thinkers who aspire to change the world by building smarter businesses. Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, will be delivering a speech at the conference today.