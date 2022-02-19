Western Australia to reopen on March 3 as it ends strict virus regime

PERTH • The state of Western Australia is to reopen to travellers in a fortnight, meaning the entire country will soon be living with Covid-19 as one of the world's strictest virus control regimes comes to an end.

State Premier Mark McGowan made the announcement yesterday afternoon, saying that double-vaccinated international visitors would be allowed to enter the state quarantine-free from March 3. Australian residents travelling from another state will be required to have three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"The virus is already here, and we cannot stop its spread," said Mr McGowan. "March 3 will be a step forward for Western Australia."

He acknowledged that some Western Australians would be "apprehensive" at the news, but noted that vaccination rates were exceptionally high.

Western Australia was one of the world's last zero-Covid-19 holdouts. It maintained strict border measures to isolate the state of 2.7 million people from the rest of the country, which in recent months has moved to lived with the virus.

The state had previously planned to reopen to the rest of Australia on Feb 5, but Mr McGowan delayed lifting border restrictions amid concerns that vaccination rates were not high enough to avoid dangerous outbreaks of Covid-19. Since then, the state has seen a surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant, with 202 cases reported yesterday.

BLOOMBERG