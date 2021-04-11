Western Australia prepares for the worst as Cyclone Seroja approaches

MELBOURNE • The authorities in Western Australia yesterday urged residents of the mid-western coast to find safe shelter or leave the area as Cyclone Seroja barrelled towards a coastal region that is usually too far south to fall in the path of such storms.

The cyclone has already left a trail of destruction and killed over 160 people in Indonesia.

Residents in Western Australia's mid-western and Gascoyne regions are being urged to finalise their emergency plans, as Seroja is expected to intensify to a category three storm overnight, battering a region where buildings are not made to withstand cyclonic winds.

"This is a very serious situation. The potential for widespread devastation is high," the state's Emergency Services Minister Fran Logan told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"We hope that we can get through these next few days without loss of life and without serious property damage. We need to work on the basis of worst-case scenario," she said, adding that cyclonic winds had not been seen in the area for decades.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has forecast destructive winds with gusts of up to 150kmh and heavy rain that could cause significant damage to coastal communities as the cyclone moves across the coast and farther inland.

The most likely area to experience destructive wind gusts is on the coast between Geraldton and Denham, 200km and 500km north of Perth, respectively.

In Indonesia, the cyclone has killed 167 people, the National Disaster Management Agency said, with the majority of the victims from the East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara provinces.

Cyclone Seroja, one of the most powerful storms to hit Indonesia in years, turned small communities into wastelands of mud and uprooted trees, sending thousands of people fleeing to shelters amid widespread blackouts.

The weather agency has warned that another cyclone - Odette - is barrelling towards Indonesia, threatening to spark more floods and landslides.

REUTERS, XINHUA AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE