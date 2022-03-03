Western Australia finally reopens its borders

The state of Western Australia, one of the few places in the world adamant about having zero Covid-19 cases, is abandoning the battle and finally reopening its borders today.

The so-called "hermit" state has taken an extremely cautious approach to the pandemic, including imposing a lockdown in Perth last year after just one case was detected.

The strict measures by the state's premier, Mr Mark McGowan, have been ridiculed by other Australian states and angered airlines and businesses but have largely proven popular.

For most of the past two years, the state's 2.7 million residents have been able to live and work with little threat from the coronavirus and with minimal restrictions, spending just 12 days in lockdown since the height of the pandemic.

Buoyed by the state's booming mining sector, Western Australia delivered a record A$5.6 billion (S$5.52 billion) budget surplus last year. Its current unemployment rate is 3.7 per cent, lower than any other state in Australia.

As other states opened their borders and began easing restrictions late last year, Western Australia refused and eventually decided it would reopen on Feb 5, saying this would happen only after 90 per cent of the population was fully vaccinated.

But as the date approached, Mr McGowan again decided to keep the state indefinitely closed due to a surge in cases in Australia and overseas of the highly transmissible but less severe Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

But Western Australia has been unable to keep the Omicron strain out. Despite its border closures and strict quarantine and testing for arrivals, an outbreak that began in early January has gradually increased and proven impossible to curb.

Two weeks ago, Mr McGowan announced that the state would finally reopen on March 3, effectively conceding that the closures were pointless.

The state recorded 1,770 new cases yesterday, up from 645 a week previously.

Nationally, there were 29,177 new cases yesterday, including 10,650 in New South Wales and 7,126 in Victoria. There were 1,904 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, down from a peak of almost 5,400 in late January. Throughout the pandemic, Western Australia has recorded just 10 Covid-19 deaths.

Mr McGowan said this week that the state was well-prepared to open, with almost 99 per cent of residents aged 12 and over double-vaccinated. "The government intervened in ways other states haven't in order to save lives and I think the evidence is there that the measures we put in place have worked," he said.

Despite reopening and allowing unrestricted numbers of international arrivals, the state is still enforcing the country's strictest health measures.

International visitors arriving in Western Australia from Singapore and elsewhere must be fully vaccinated and need to undergo seven days of self-quarantine. They must conduct Covid-19 testing within 24 hours following arrival and then do either a polymerase chain reaction test on or after the sixth day, or a rapid antigen test on or after the seventh day.

All visitors to the state must also apply for a special pass, the G2G Pass, which involves registering details about their health and where they have travelled from.

Today and tomorrow, about 2,000 international passengers are due to arrive in the state.

The state government has introduced new restrictions to accompany the reopening, such as requiring most schoolchildren to wear face masks. Home gatherings will be limited to 10 people, except at weddings and funerals. Galleries, museums and restaurants will be limited to 150 visitors only.