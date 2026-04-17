Western Australia farmers turn to canola over wheat as fuel, fertiliser costs rise

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The extent of land planted with wheat is set to fall 14 per cent from 2025, while canola area is set to expand 16 per cent.

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– Farmers in Western Australia, the country’s biggest grain export region, will swing to canola from wheat and plant less land than in 2025 , an industry body said on April 17 , as they grapple with concerns over the availability and cost of fuel and fertiliser.

The Iran war has disrupted supplies of both items to Australia, one of the world’s biggest grain exporters, which relies on imports to meet its needs.

That will spur farmers to plant less wheat, which is hungry for fertiliser and earns a low price, and more canola, which brings the best financial returns, said the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) in a report.

The extent of land planted with wheat is set to fall 14 per cent to 3.68 million ha, from 4.3 million ha in 2025 , it added.

Barley area should grow 1 per cent to 2.06 million ha from 2.04 million ha, and canola area is set to expand 16 per cent to 1.99 million ha from 1.71 million ha.

“Total area planted will be down from the record 9.45 million ha planted in 2025 due to the potential of reduced profitability,” GIWA said, referring to all winter crops including oats, lupins and pulses.

Many farmers are considering sharp cuts to sowing programmes because of high costs and uncertainty over fuel and fertiliser supply but the planting season leaves them enough time to delay those decisions, if necessary.

“At this early stage of the season, most growers are sticking to subtle adjustments in cropping plans rather than making wholesale changes and are waiting to see how the seasonal and political climate unfolds,” GIWA said.

“The poorer performing paddocks will be left out to fallow area or replaced by a pasture or grain legume if it fits the rotation.”

Subsoil moisture reserves in most areas of Western Australia should help crops to grow, the association added. REUTERS