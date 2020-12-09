Western Australia allows quarantine-free entry to people from 2 more states

SYDNEY • Australia's western state yesterday began to allow travellers from Victoria and New South Wales to enter without having to quarantine for the first time in eight months, in the latest sign that the country is returning to some kind of normalcy.

Passengers on a Qantas flight arrived in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, from Sydney to emotional scenes of families reuniting after months of separation.

The move comes as Australia's two most populous states have seen few to no new cases in recent weeks, and underscores the country's success in containing the pandemic which has killed more than 1.5 million people worldwide.

"We're so happy," Ms Tithi Kulkarni told reporters in Perth as she hugged her boyfriend Ruchira Jayasena, who had been in Sydney for the past six months.

People entering Western Australia from Victoria and New South Wales will no longer be required to quarantine themselves in a hotel for two weeks.

Victoria has had no new cases for more than a month while New South Wales has recorded one local infection in the last four weeks, state government data shows.

The easing of restrictions means that only people arriving from South Australia, which reported 30 new Covid-19 cases late last month, will have to quarantine upon arrival. Western Australia had already resumed free travel with other states in recent weeks.

State Premier Mark McGowan's hardline stance on its borders has frustrated federal leaders and eastern state residents looking to return home. But his approach has proved widely popular at home, where the economy is roaring.

Western Australia accounts for nearly all production of Australia's most valuable export - iron ore. In another sign of a strong local economy, data last week showed Perth's median house price grew 2.4 per cent over the past 12 months, its biggest annual gain since 2014.

REUTERS