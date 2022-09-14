Volunteers lead desperate bid to reach Papua quake victims

PORT MORESBY - Volunteer rescuers ran non-stop airlifts to remote areas of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, seeking to reach victims still stranded two days after a massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake rattled a broad area of the country's north.

At least seven people were killed, but the scale of the disaster was only slowly coming into focus.

More than 389 houses collapsed in the town of Madang alone, according to United Nations assessors on the ground.

It is expected the damage toll would rise as ground staff reach other communities.

Ms Maki Igarashi from the International Federation of the Red Cross said it was "very difficult to access most of the locations" because of the affected area's remoteness. The earthquake's epicentre was in the middle of the jungle, she said.

With government resources limited, much of the rescue effort has been carried out by small private companies and volunteers.

Pilot Jurgen Ruh, the owner of Manolos Aviation, said he has "lost count" of the number of medical evacuations he has carried out since the earthquake hit on Sunday morning.

"It hasn't stopped yet," he said, as he readied to head out for two further medical evacuation flights in the country's remote highlands.

Of those rescued, "the youngest person was two years old", Mr Ruh said, adding that the girl, who had a broken skull, survived after emergency surgery.

Mr Ruh said his company has been fielding calls directly from people in need of evacuation, adding that in Papua New Guinea, "if you don't help yourself, no one will help you".

The earthquake was the largest in the Pacific nation since 2002, but it has so far claimed far fewer lives than the last major quake, which killed 145 people in 2018.

Papua New Guinean authorities have confirmed all seven fatalities were caused by landslides that occurred near the Rai Coast, Kambum and Wau, where three miners were killed after being trapped underground.

Mr Ruh said some of his pilots were airlifting a pregnant mother when the quake struck and, as they flew her to safety, "saw the side of the mountain disappear".

The Red Cross' Ms Igarashi said Internet and power outages in the wake of the earthquake have made it difficult to get a full picture of the situation on the ground.

The Ramu hydropower station, located close to the epicentre, was damaged by the quake, and Internet service has slowed dramatically because of the impact on submarine cables.

AFP