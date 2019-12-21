Volunteer firefighters killed in line of duty were friends

SYDNEY • The two Australian volunteer firefighters killed while battling a blaze on Thursday night were friends who became fathers within two days of each other in May last year.

Mr Geoffrey Keaton and Mr Andrew O'Dwyer were travelling as driver and passenger in a truck convoy near the town of Buxton after a full day of battling the Green Wattle Creek blaze when a tree fell on their tanker, causing it to roll off the road.

Both men were killed at the scene and three other firefighters in the tanker were taken to Liverpool Hospital, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Australia was in mourning yesterday morning for Mr O'Dwyer, 36, who ran his own photography company, and Mr Keaton, 32, with flags flown at half-mast across New South Wales, including on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Mr Keaton's father John is also a volunteer firefighter who was out fighting the Gospers Mountain fire in the Blue Mountains when the tragedy took place.

A solemn memorial was held for the duo by the firefighting fraternity at Horsley Park, where their firefighting helmets were laid beside floral tributes. Many of the exhausted volunteers and locals at the memorial were in tears.

Mr O'Dwyer grew up in nearby Cecil Hills and became a volunteer firefighter not long after he graduated from Cecil Hills High School in 1999.

He was a father of three who worked for logistics firm Big W in Wetherill Park, before marrying his partner Melissa in 2013 and buying a house in south-western Sydney. They have two boys and a daughter.

Mr Keaton and his partner Jess have a son born within days of the O'Dwyers' daughter. He was a popular deputy fire captain with the Horsley Park volunteer firefighting crew, , according to Australian media reports.



Mr Keaton's son and Mr O'Dwyer's daughter are both around 19 months old.



Members of Horsley Park Rural Fire Service in Australia mourning the death of two volunteer firefighters at a memorial in Horsley Park, New South Wales, yesterday. The two men were killed on Thursday when their truck overturned after a tree fell onto it, causing it to roll off the road. Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short a family vacation to Hawaii and issued a public apology after receiving the news. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the families of the two volunteer firefighters were in shock.

"They are at a loss," Mr Fitzsimmons said. "Christmas is just five days away."

New South Wales Emergency Services Minister David Elliott called it a "black armband day", reported The Sydney Morning Herald.