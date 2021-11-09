Virtual summit to focus on recovery

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) trade group began talks yesterday, hosted by New Zealand. The virtual summit will focus on regional economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talks will first be held between trade and foreign ministers, before state leaders meet online on Friday. Tensions are expected over Taiwan's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the United States' bid to host the 2023 round of meetings.

SEE WORLD • NZ hosts virtual Apec summit, with focus on Covid-19 recovery