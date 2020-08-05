Coronavirus: Victoria state to impose hefty fines for breach of self-isolation orders

SYDNEY • Australia's second-most populous state Victoria has said that anyone breaking Covid-19 self-isolation orders will face hefty fines as high as A$20,000 (S$19,650), and that more military personnel will be deployed to fight the spread of the virus.

Australia, once heralded as a global leader in containing Covid-19, is desperately trying to slow the spread of the virus in Victoria to prevent a second wave of infections nationally.

Victoria earlier this week imposed a night curfew, tightened restrictions on people's daily movements and ordered large parts of the local economy to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But nearly a third of those who had contracted Covid-19 were not at home isolating when checked on by officials, requiring tough new penalties, Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said yesterday.

Fines of nearly A$5,000 will be issued to anyone breaching stay-at-home orders. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to A$20,000.

"There is literally no reason for you to leave your home, and if you were to leave your home and not be found there, you will have a very difficult time convincing Victoria police that you have a lawful reason," Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

The only exemption will be for urgent medical care, said Mr Andrews, adding that anyone under a self-isolation order will no longer be allowed to leave their homes for outdoor exercise. "Fresh air at the front door. Fresh air in your front yard or backyard or opening a window," he said.

Mr Andrews said an additional 500 unarmed military personnel will deploy to Victoria this week to assist police in ensuring that self-isolation orders are being complied with.

The latest military deployment will add to about 1,500 troops already in Victoria and engaged in contact tracing, testing and assisting police at checkpoints. Australia has deployed almost 3,000 troops to help in virus logistical operations.

Australia has recorded nearly 19,000 Covid-19 cases and 232 fatalities, far fewer than many other developed nations after closing its international borders early, imposing social distancing restrictions and mass virus testing.

Related Story Australia’s Melbourne braces for more business closures as tougher restrictions bite

But as the country began to reopen, community transmissions rose significantly in Victoria, which has recorded triple-digit new cases for weeks. It now has the bulk of infections in the country, with nearly 12,000 reported cases.

Yesterday, Victoria reported 439 new cases over the past 24 hours. Mr Andrews said 11 people had died from the virus since Monday, bringing the state's death toll to 136.

Victoria state officials said the latest wave of Covid-19 infections has been driven by residents refusing to adhere to restrictions on their movements.

REUTERS