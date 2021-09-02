Victoria state shifts away from elimination strategy

SYDNEY • Australia's Covid-Zero policy is under renewed pressure after a second state indicated it was abandoning attempts to eliminate the highly contagious Delta variant.

Victoria's capital Melbourne has set a 70 per cent first-dose vaccination rate target to begin easing its Covid-19-related restrictions - some of the toughest in the world - yesterday, as state Premier Daniel Andrews, previously a strong proponent of Covid-Zero, laid out a road map to reopening the state.

Regional areas of Victoria could exit lockdown as early as next week, he added. Still, Mr Andrews did not specify a date when stay-at-home orders would be removed for metropolitan Melbourne.

The Covid-Zero strategy has seen Australia rely on closed international borders, rigorous testing and lockdowns to eliminate community transmission, earning it the nickname "Fortress Australia" and raising questions about how long it could afford to remain isolated not just from the world but across state borders.

Victoria joins neighbouring New South Wales in shifting towards a reopening that will see more than half the nation's population learn to live with the virus, rather than seek to eliminate it.

The 70 per cent threshold will allow rules limiting residents to an area within 5km of their homes to extend to 10km, and see three hours of daily outdoor exercise permitted instead of the current two, Mr Andrews said. Playgrounds will reopen late today, he said.

He said the state - which recorded two deaths and 120 new virus infections overnight - could reach the inoculation target around Sept 23. About 35 per cent of Victorians over age 16 are fully vaccinated, and 56 per cent have had their first dose.

"I much prefer to be here announce that we're opening up," Mr Andrews said.

Regarding a full lifting of the lockdown, he added that there would "be a time for that, but it simply can't be before" at least 70 per cent of people are fully vaccinated.

Australia has imposed restrictions ranging from stay-at-home orders to the closure of venues on its residents more frequently than any other country outside of China during the pandemic, according to Bloomberg analysis of Oxford University's Stringency Index, which assesses how many times nations see significant upward changes in the severity of their lockdowns.

Victoria's announcement was criticised by peak employer lobbyist Ai Group, which contrasted Mr Andrews' incremental easing with the bid outlined by New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian earlier yesterday seeking to reopen Sydney's international border by November.

"Our two largest states need to get on the same page as soon as possible and this will be best achieved by Victoria raising its aspirations for Covid freedom," Ai Group's chief executive Innes Willox said in a statement.

"If the aim is to shutter many more businesses in the state, Victoria is moving in the right direction."

Roughly half of Australia's population remains under stay-at-home orders. Melbourne has seen six lockdowns numbering a total of 213 days since the pandemic began, while Sydney has been under similar restrictions for more than two months and residents of Canberra, the national capital, are following such measures through Sept 17.

BLOOMBERG