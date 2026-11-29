Victorian Liberal Party leader Jess Wilson described the huge swing in support for her party as a “loan” that could readily be withdrawn.

SYDNEY – A catastrophic election loss for the ruling Labor Party in the state of Victoria has delivered an ominous warning for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who faces a disgruntled nation increasingly in the mood for change.

With 63 % of the vote counted after an election on Nov 28 in the country’s second-most populous state, the Liberal-National Coalition was set to win a stunning majority, with as many as 70 seats in the 88-member Lower House. The ruling Labor party suffered its worst result in more than 120 years, winning just 18 % of the vote – down from 37 % at the last state election in 2022. Labor is expected to win just six seats.