News analysis
Victoria state election result is a call for change and warning for Albanese
- Victoria’s election was a severe warning for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as Labor suffered its worst result in over 120 years and voters clearly demanded change.
- One Nation surged to 20 per cent in Victoria, showing growing anger over living costs, housing and unemployment, while disaffected voters shifted between parties.
- The result strengthens the view that incumbents are under pressure, and Albanese must curb inflation, protect jobs and improve confidence before the 2028 federal election.
AI generated
SYDNEY – A catastrophic election loss for the ruling Labor Party in the state of Victoria has delivered an ominous warning for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who faces a disgruntled nation increasingly in the mood for change.
With 63% of the vote counted after an election on Nov 28 in the country’s second-most populous state, the Liberal-National Coalition was set to win a stunning majority, with as many as 70 seats in the 88-member Lower House. The ruling Labor party suffered its worst result in more than 120 years, winning just 18% of the vote – down from 37% at the last state election in 2022. Labor is expected to win just six seats.