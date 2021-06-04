Victoria sees lowest daily tally in more than a week

SYDNEY • Australia's Victoria state reported just three new Covid-19 cases yesterday, its lowest daily tally in more than a week, a day after a snap lockdown in the state capital of Melbourne was extended.

Australia's second most populous state has endured four lockdowns since the pandemic began, the longest for more than 100 days late last year.

Under mounting pressure and with an election likely within a year, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced a plan to pay up to A$500 (S$510) a week to people under lockdown.

He said the payments would be given to people over 17 years old who cannot work from home and who have less than A$10,000 in liquid assets.

Australia introduced a wage subsidy scheme at the start of the pandemic, but it ended in March and the government had resisted calls for a temporary reintroduction of the measure.

Snap lockdowns, regional border curbs and tough social distancing rules have largely helped Australia keep its Covid-19 figures relatively low, at 30,130 cases and 910 deaths.

But Mr Morrison is being criticised for a slow vaccine roll-out and his refusal to help state governments build specific quarantine centres, instead of relying on hotel quarantines where lax security has let the virus spread.

Melbourne's latest outbreak has been traced back to a returned overseas traveller who left hotel quarantine in South Australia after testing negative, but subsequently tested positive in Melbourne.

Melbourne is seven days into a hard lockdown, scheduled to run until June 10, with the authorities saying the highly contagious virus driven by a Delta variant first detected in India, could become uncontrollable.

Though Victoria's daily cases have remained in the single digits for a week now, officials fear even minimal contact could help spread the virus variant.

The three cases came from record daily tests of more than 57,500 people, bringing the total number of infections in the outbreak to 61. The total was revised down from 63 as two cases were false positives, the government said.

The lockdown rules in parts of Victoria outside Melbourne were eased yesterday due to the absence of cases there, although curbs on house gatherings remain and masks must be worn indoors anywhere outside your home.

Melbourne's five million residents, however, will be allowed to step outside their homes only for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping, exercise or to get Covid-19 vaccinations until the end of next week.

"We do not do this because we want to, we do not do this because it is a choice. We do this because we have to do," Victoria state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne.

Australia's vaccine roll-out has been slow partly due to a lack of urgency in the community as Covid-19 has been largely eliminated and due to concern about rare instances of blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is being given to only people aged 50 and over in Australia.

