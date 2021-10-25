Victoria, NSW to lift most curbs once vaccination goals are met

SYDNEY • The authorities in Australia's Victoria state outlined yesterday what life would look like when the state reaches vaccination rates of 80 per cent and 90 per cent.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said there would be a "fundamental change" to health restrictions at a 90 per cent rate of vaccination, which is predicted to come around Nov 24.

"There will be no caps anywhere," he said. "Masks will only be required in high-risk indoor settings - for instance, public transport, prisons, hospitals, aged care."

Mr Andrews also said that even when this milestone is reached, the "vaccine economy" would remain in place, meaning residents would still need to be fully vaccinated to enter non-essential retail spaces.

Victoria reported 1,935 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths yesterday.

Despite high case numbers in the state capital Melbourne, once Victoria reaches a vaccination rate of 80 per cent, residents who were previously locked out of regional Victoria will be allowed to travel anywhere within the state.

Mr Andrews announced that 91.2 per cent of the state's adult population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 73.7 per cent were fully vaccinated.

In New South Wales (NSW), residents enjoyed their third weekend since exiting a lockdown on Oct 11. The state reported 296 new cases and four deaths yesterday.

As at yesterday, 93.3 per cent of NSW's adult population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 84.4 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Once the state reaches a vaccination rate of 90 per cent, predicted to occur on Dec 1, the majority of restrictions will be lifted.

Meanwhile, the government has launched the next phase of its coronavirus vaccination campaign as the country continues to battle a third wave of infections.

Health Minister Greg Hunt yesterday debuted the government's new vaccine advertising campaign.

Dubbed "spread freedom", the campaign emphasises the benefits of getting vaccinated, such as the freedom to travel interstate and overseas, reminding people that with increasing vaccinations, they can return to a more normal and free life.

As at Saturday, 86.6 per cent of all Australians had received at least one vaccine dose and 73.1 per cent were fully inoculated.

XINHUA