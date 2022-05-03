US to invite Pacific Island leaders to White House

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY • US President Joe Biden's administration plans to step up diplomatic engagement with Pacific Island countries, Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said yesterday, including inviting Pacific leaders to the White House later this year.

Mr Campbell's message, outlined in a US-New Zealand business summit, comes amid rising concerns over the security implications of China's expanding presence in the region, underlined by an agreement that Beijing signed with the Solomon Islands last month.

Speaking in a call from Washington, Mr Campbell told attendees at the summit in Auckland that along with hosting island leaders, the US intended to ramp up diplomatic ties with Pacific countries that had not seen American ambassadors or engagement for decades. "For the United States to be effective in the Pacific we must do more, and we must do more on areas that matter and are of significance to the Pacific Islanders," Mr Campbell said.

He said the Biden administration would also work with USAid and the new US International Development Finance Corporation to fund projects in the region, as well as restore the Peace Corps to much of the area. And Washington would increase support for multilateral engagement through the Pacific Islands Forum.

The latter's viability has been under threat in the past year as Micronesian countries initiated the process to quit following a disagreement over leadership. A final decision on whether they would leave has been delayed to later this year.

Mr Campbell said the US was more optimistic about the future of the forum and would put staff in place to support the forum.

He added that along with more engagement with Pacific countries, the US aimed to work more intensively on regional cooperation with New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Britain, France and others.

Separately, the Solomon Islands' top diplomat to Australia said yesterday that China's police presence under a new security pact will boost the capabilities of his country but they will not use techniques seen in Hong Kong.

Already on guard about the pact because of concerns that it gives China's military a strategic foothold in the Pacific, Western allies are worried that Chinese police sent there may use the same techniques previously used to quell anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

The Solomon Islands is "beefing up their capability" after local police were unable to contain anti-government riots in the Chinatown section of the capital Honiara in November, Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Australia Robert Sisilo told Australia's ABC Radio.

Under the pact, Chinese military police could be called on but will operate under the command of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, just like Australian police that have deployed there, he said.

While details of the security pact have not been disclosed, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare has ruled out a Chinese military base and said it covers policing because an agreement with traditional partner Australia was "inadequate". "We are not seeking to move away from Australia but seeking more cooperation with China," Mr Sisilo said.

The Solomon Islands has a population of around 700,000 and relies on foreign aid from Australia, and increasingly China, to bolster its economy.

REUTERS