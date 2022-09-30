US, Pacific island nations vow to strengthen partnership in summit declaration

US President Joe Biden (centre) welcomes Pacific Island leaders at the US-Pacific Island Country Summit on Sept 29, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON - The United States and Pacific island nations vowed to strengthen their partnership in a declaration released Thursday, the second day of a summit, as Washington tries to address their needs amid its concerns over China's role in the region.

"Pacific leaders welcome the United States' commitment to enhance its engagement, including by expanding its diplomatic presence, the ties between our peoples, and US development cooperation across the region," the declaration, released by the White House, said. REUTERS

