US launches Pacific push with new embassies, move to appoint envoy

SUVA (Fiji) • The United States launched a major push into the Pacific yesterday as it seeks to hold off China's advances in the region, with Vice-President Kamala Harris announcing the opening of new embassies in Tonga and Kiribati at a key regional summit.

Washington will also appoint its first-ever envoy to the Pacific, Ms Harris said as she pledged US$600 million (S$844 million) in funding for the region in her address to the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.

The video-link appearance at the summit was a diplomatic coup for the United States, with China's attempts to secure a meeting on the sidelines of the summit rebuffed.

The forum marks the first time Pacific leaders have met since the Solomon Islands signed a controversial security pact with China earlier this year.

The mounting US-China rivalry in the Pacific has directed intense interest towards this year's meeting, which brings together leaders from across the strategically important region.

Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said his country was "really happy that the US will be opening an embassy in Tonga".

Ms Harris said she and US President Joe Biden acknowledged that the Pacific may not have previously received enough attention or support in the past.

"We are going to change that," she promised, adding that the US wanted to "significantly deepen our presence in the Pacific region".

Washington's Pacific push - backed by a decade-long pledge of US$60 million annually to the Forum Fisheries Agency and the relaunch of the Peace Corps in the Pacific - reflected a desire to "embark on a new chapter", Ms Harris said.

The US will also appoint its first-ever regional envoy and launch an inaugural national strategy for the region. Ms Harris said the US wanted to collaborate on maritime security, disaster relief and infrastructure projects that "do not result in insurmountable debt" - a subtle swipe at Beijing's lending policies.

Some Pacific leaders are seeking to balance China's ambitions for trade and security ties in the region. The forum will discuss a bid by China to sign a trade and security agreement with 10 nations that have ties to China, which is opposed by some members. Palau, for instance, has a defence relationship with the US, diplomatic ties with Taiwan and an economic relationship with China.

Meanwhile, Pacific expert Tess Cain said "it was a bit of a surprise that the US Vice-President got that speaking slot", given that the forum is traditionally restricted to Pacific leaders, and those from Australia and New Zealand.

New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese landed yesterday in Fiji to attend the forum, his first visit to the Pacific since his election victory. Mr Albanese will try to mend his nation's fractured relationships within the region after Australia's attempts to muzzle climate change announcements saw the last forum meeting descend into shouting and tears.

But the US-China rivalry and a shock decision by Kiribati's Beijing-aligned leaders to withdraw from the forum on the eve of the summit have threatened to sideline the climate issue at the talks. Tuvaluan Foreign Minister Simon Kofe said it was "the responsibility of the Pacific to reaffirm the importance of climate change".

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was a need for "greater transparency" about what China had agreed with the Solomon Islands.

The US and its allies worry that China is using security aid to develop a military foothold in the Pacific islands. Ms Ardern expressed "deep concern" about any moves that caused "the militarisation of our region".

Meanwhile, at least one official from the local Chinese embassy was in the room for Ms Harris' address, and was identified by a Fijian journalist covering the forum for The Guardian.

The Chinese official was eventually asked to move from the area reserved for media.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS