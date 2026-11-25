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The legislation aims to reduce online harm by requiring digital service providers, including social media platforms and AI chatbots, to build safety into their products.

SYDNEY - The US ambassador to Australia said the country’s proposed legislation governing major technology firms will limit free speech and unfairly burden US companies, laying the groundwork for a dispute over the measure.

Australia’s Digital Duty of Care Bill is due to pass Parliament this week. The legislation aims to reduce online harm by requiring digital service providers, including social media platforms and AI chatbots, to build safety into their products.

To secure enough votes for passage through Parliament, Communications Minister Anika Wells agreed to give individuals the right to sue companies and raise maximum fines for breaches to as much as 5% of global revenue.

The US quickly responded, with Ambassador David Brat saying in a social media post that the legislation and its fines will “push platforms to censor lawful speech”.

The US is concerned about “regulations that impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies relative to competitors”, Brat said, hours after meeting Wells to discuss the Bill.

Wells described their first meeting as useful, saying both sides understood each other’s positions and were working through their differences.

“We won’t take a backward step from protecting Australian kids and helping Australian parents, and they won’t take a backward step from their position. And that’s always been the case on this,” she said. BLOOMBERG