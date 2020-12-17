Up to 256k people abused under NZ state care: Report

WELLINGTON • Up to a quarter of a million children, young people and vulnerable adults were abused in New Zealand's faith-based and state care institutions in the past several decades, a public inquiry revealed yesterday.

An interim report by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into historic abuse of children in state care estimated that up to 256,000 people were abused between 1950 and last year. This accounts for almost 40 per cent of the 655,000 people in care during that period.

"The hurt and anguish that has been caused in New Zealand's history is inexcusable," said Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins, who described the report as a "difficult read".

The report said most survivors were aged between five and 17, but some were as young as nine months and as old as 20. Most were abused over a five-to 10-year period.

The abuse included physical assault and sexual abuse, with staff in some psychiatric institutions forcing male patients to rape female patients. It also included the improper use of medical procedures, including electric shocks on genitals and legs, improper strip searches and vaginal examinations, and verbal and racial slurs.

"On any assessment, this is a serious and longstanding social problem that needs to be addressed," the report said, adding there was evidence that abuse continued today.

The report comes after private and public redress hearings where survivors bravely narrated harrowing accounts of abuse.

One Maori survivor, Peter, told the inquiry he drove a car off a cliff in an attempted suicide to escape the abuse. "I didn't want to live anymore... if anybody just stopped and looked at why, they would have figured something out, but they didn't," he said.

The report acknowledged that indigenous Maori children probably suffered the most.

REUTERS