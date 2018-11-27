Two seriously injured in Aussie crash; S'porean driver charged

A 21-year-old Singaporean driver who was involved in a road accident in southern Australia on Saturday has been granted bail.

Nasuha Nasser appeared in a magistrate's court in the city of Ballarat in Victoria yesterday and was charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury and with negligent driving causing serious injury, city newspaper The Courier reported. The accident took place in Windermere, about 130km from Melbourne.

Detective Sergeant Mark Amos told the court that Nasuha was driving a blue Renault with four passengers inside at 8.15pm on Saturday, the paper said.

Police alleged that she failed to stop at a T-intersection and collided with a white car driven by a 48-year-old man, whose 10-year-old daughter was in the vehicle.

The impact of the collision was to the passenger's side of Nasuha's vehicle. Both cars ended up on the north-east corner of the intersection, and the Renault hit a tree.

The five Singaporeans in the Renault were injured.

The Straits Times reported on Sunday that a 26-year-old woman was in a critical condition and a 21-year-old woman had serious injuries. The remaining three had minor injuries.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said the Singapore High Commission in Canberra is rendering consular assistance to the five Singaporeans and their families.

NO FLIGHT RISK On the basis that there's no risk of her fleeing, and given I accept that it was an oversight, not intentional or with aggravating features like her trying to kill people or run away from police... I grant bail with some conditions. MAGISTRATE GREGORY ROBERTSON, who granted Nasuha Nasser bail on the condition that she surrenders her passport and any travel documents to police and that she reports weekly to the Melbourne North Police Station.

The father and daughter were not injured, Victoria Police said.

Nasuha appeared in the dock wearing a tie-dye rainbow shirt and kept her head bowed during the bail application, according to The Courier.

Investigations by the Victoria Police's major collision investigation unit showed "no pre-impact braking from either vehicle", with the road dark but dry at the time.

Detective Sergeant Amos said blood samples had been taken from both drivers. Police have "no reason to believe there's drug or alcohol involvement at the moment", he added.

He told the court Nasuha was interviewed on Sunday evening. "She was open, honest, and a full and frank discussion and account of events were provided," he said.

He also said Nasuha told the police she was aware that "speed limits change" on country roads, but that when she "became aware of the stop sign, she was unable to stop".

There is a sign notifying drivers of an upcoming intersection and a stop sign 150m before the intersection where the accident took place.

The police prosecutor opposed bail for Nasser.

Magistrate Gregory Robertson granted her bail on the condition that she surrenders her passport and any travel documents to police and that she reports weekly to the Melbourne North Police Station.

"On the basis that there's no risk of her fleeing, and given I accept that it was an oversight, not intentional or with aggravating features like her trying to kill people or run away from police... I grant bail with some conditions," he said.

Nasuha will appear in the same court again in February.