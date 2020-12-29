Father and son rescued in Australian outback after car stuck in flood

SYDNEY (AFP) - A father and son have been rescued in the remote Australian outback after their car became bogged in floodwaters, forcing a 12-hour trek for help.

A 10-year-old boy and his father were among a group of travellers whose car became stuck near Queensland's Mount Isa on Sunday (Dec 27) night, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue said in a statement.

After spending the night in their car, the boy and his father stayed behind while three of the group set off to get help - walking 50km across remote country to reach a local police station on Monday night.

They managed to point out the pair's location on the map and a rescue was launched.

A rescue helicopter found the father and son sitting on the roof of their car and both were flown back to Mount Isa airport without any injuries.

Rescuers said the pair were in good spirits following the ordeal and staying by their vehicle had been key to the rescue.

"Despite having to wait such a long time to be rescued, they remained with their vehicle until help arrived," RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Pilot Russell Proctor said.

Australia is experiencing the La Nina weather pattern this summer, which draws heavier than usual rainfall across the country and can increase chances of flash flooding.