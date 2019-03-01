Two more ministers set to quit in pre-poll blow to Australia PM Scott Morrison

CANBERRA (BLOOMBERG) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's battle to retain power took a knock Friday (March 1) amid media reports that two senior Cabinet lawmakers are set to announce they will quit politics at the upcoming election.

Christopher Pyne and Steven Ciobo, who hold the defence and defence industry portfolios respectively, will announce as early as this weekend that they won't re-contest their seats, Sky News and the Australian Financial Review reported, without saying where they got the information.

They'd join an exodus of senior lawmakers, fueling perceptions that Mr Morrison's government is heading for defeat.

His Liberal-National coalition trails the opposition Labor party in opinion polls and is entering a critical period as May elections loom.

Before high-profile former foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop announced last month she won't re-contest her seat, three other coalition ministers said they'll leave politics at the election.

At a press conference Friday, Mr Morrison said the reports were "speculation" and declined to comment further.

Media representatives for Mr Pyne and Mr Ciobo didn't immediately respond to calls seeking comment.