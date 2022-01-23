Two Australian states will require twice weekly Covid-19 tests for students

Millions of antigen rapid test kits are being distributed to 3,000 schools this week. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
17 min ago

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, said twice weekly Covid-19 tests will be required when classes resume.

Australian schools will reopen in a week after a summer holiday break.

New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet said parents will be asked to use rapid antigen tests twice a week to check their children for Covid-19, and report any positive result to the school and government.

Millions of the test kits are being distributed to 3,000 schools this week, and students need to be tested before attending the first day of classes, he told reporters in Sydney.

Teachers and high school students will be required to wear masks.

Victoria state has also recommended twice weekly testing of students under its return to school plan.

School staff in both states must be vaccinated for Covid-19, and teachers in Victoria have a deadline of the end of February to receive a booster shot, Victorian health officials said.

Australia reported 58 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday (Jan 23), as New South Wales reported 34, while Victoria state saw 14 and Queensland 10.

Health officials said they believe an Omicron outbreak has peaked in New South Wales and Victoria, which reported 20,324 and 13,091 new cases respectively on Sunday.

More On This Topic
Australia to allow overseas arrivals with Covid-19 rapid antigen test
A divided nation: Western Australia stays shut as Covid-19 deaths mount in east
Related Stories
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top