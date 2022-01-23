Two Australian states will require twice weekly Covid-19 tests for students

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, said twice weekly Covid-19 tests will be required when classes resume.

Australian schools will reopen in a week after a summer holiday break.

New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet said parents will be asked to use rapid antigen tests twice a week to check their children for Covid-19, and report any positive result to the school and government.

Millions of the test kits are being distributed to 3,000 schools this week, and students need to be tested before attending the first day of classes, he told reporters in Sydney.

Teachers and high school students will be required to wear masks.

Victoria state has also recommended twice weekly testing of students under its return to school plan.

School staff in both states must be vaccinated for Covid-19, and teachers in Victoria have a deadline of the end of February to receive a booster shot, Victorian health officials said.

Australia reported 58 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday (Jan 23), as New South Wales reported 34, while Victoria state saw 14 and Queensland 10.

Health officials said they believe an Omicron outbreak has peaked in New South Wales and Victoria, which reported 20,324 and 13,091 new cases respectively on Sunday.