Two Australian Cabinet ministers demoted after dual rape scandals

SYDNEY • Two Australian ministers were demoted from top Cabinet posts yesterday as the ruling Conservative party tried to draw a line under dual rape scandals that have convulsed national politics.

Ms Linda Reynolds was removed as defence minister and Mr Christian Porter as attorney-general, as embattled Prime Minister Scott Morrison bowed to weeks of mounting public pressure.

Mr Porter - the government's top legal officer and a former state prosecutor - is accused of raping a 16-year-old fellow student in 1988, an allegation he denies. The woman died last June, reportedly by suicide.

Ms Reynolds was accused of mishandling an investigation into the alleged rape of a young worker in her parliamentary office, and referring to the woman as a "lying cow".

Both ministers have been on leave for weeks, with Mr Morrison previously insisting that they would return to their jobs.

Both will remain in government but manage the less-coveted portfolios of government services for Ms Reynolds, and industry, science and technology for Mr Porter.

The allegations against Mr Porter and Ms Reynolds spurred protests across Australia, with tens of thousands of women taking to the streets to call for gender equality and an end to sexual violence.

In the weeks since the rape allegations surfaced, Mr Morrison's coalition government has been rocked by a litany of new sex abuse and harassment complaints, including a staff member photographed masturbating on a female Member of Parliament's desk, a state MP being accused of raping a sex worker, and another MP having to apologise for harassing women online.

Mr Morrison also announced a series of promotions for women, saying it was "the strongest ever female representation in an Australian Cabinet".

"These changes will shake up what needs to be shaken up while maintaining the momentum and the continuity and the stability that Australia needs," he told reporters in Canberra yesterday.

It remains to be seen if the move will be enough to quell a groundswell of public anger at the pervasive culture of bullying, harassment and sexual violence, notably in government.

The 52-year-old Prime Minister has at least a year left in his current term, but has seen the crisis erode some popularity garnered from Australia's solid handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The country has just occasional cases of community transmission and life has largely returned to normal.

A Newspoll survey released on Sunday shows Mr Morrison's approval rating at its lowest level in a year. His approval fell seven points to 55 per cent, and his Liberal-led coalition is trailing the centre-left Labor opposition by 52-48, with other polls showing signs that the Prime Minister's support among women is cratering.

Ms Reynolds will be replaced at defence by controversial home affairs minister Peter Dutton, a powerful right-wing politician seen as hawkish on China's growing power in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the latest sex scandals plaguing the Australian government AN ACCUSATION THREE DECADES OLD Attorney-General Christian Porter was this month accused of having raped a teenage girl in 1988 when they were both students. The girl has since died, reportedly by suicide, and police have ruled out charges. Mr Porter, who denies the claims, has launched a defamation suit against national broadcaster ABC over the allegations. WOMEN WORKERS ALLEGE RAPE, HARASSMENT Former government employee Brittany Higgins alleged in February that she was raped by a co-worker in a minister's office in 2019, while she was working as a media adviser for Defence Minister Linda Reynolds. Ms Higgins said that after she told the minister and other staff members what had happened, she was made to feel that she would lose her job if she reported it to the police. Since then, three more women have come forward to accuse the same man of sexual assault or harassment, local broadcaster SBS News reported. One woman alleged that she was raped last year by the man after the pair had dinner and drinks. Another, an election volunteer, said she was sexually assaulted by him in 2016. A third woman accused the man of unwanted advances and stroking her thigh under the table at a Canberra bar in 2017. SEX CHAT GROUP A whistle-blower this month leaked a group chat where male government workers would share photos and videos of sex acts performed in Parliament House, including on women lawmakers' desks. He said staff and lawmakers often used a Parliament House prayer room to have sex, and that sex workers had been brought into the building "for the pleasure of coalition MPs", local media reported.

Mr Dutton has previously lambasted Beijing for alleged cyber attacks on Australia and the "theft" of intellectual property. He has also questioned the Chinese Communist Party's motives in the South China Sea and via its Belt and Road Initiative, saying in 2019 that "the threat is very real".

The former policeman has overseen a harsh policy against refugees, riled close ally New Zealand by deporting criminal Kiwis, and publicly clashed with the Chinese government.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG