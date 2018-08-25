Turnbull's plan to quit Parliament puts govt's majority at risk

SYDNEY • Australia's outgoing prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said yesterday that he would resign from Parliament "not before too long" after being ousted in a leadership battle, leaving the government's one-seat majority at risk.

Mr Turnbull's resignation would leave the government of new Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing a by-election for Mr Turnbull's Sydney seat that could see it lose its one-seat majority.

"I'll be leaving the Parliament not before too long - as I have always said. I've been very clear about that. It's not a secret," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

He warned his fellow parliamentarians against the "chaos" of their self-obsessions that saw yet another leader politically assassinated.

Always something of an outsider in his own party, Mr Turnbull maintained the air of calm detachment that has marked his premiership as he blasted a political class he said had left voters "dumbstruck and so appalled". He said: "It was described as madness by many, and... in so far as there has been chaos this week, it has been created by the wreckers."

He blamed his demise on "vengeance, personal ambition, factional feuding" in his party, led by conservative lawmakers including former prime minister Tony Abbott, the man he toppled in a party-room coup in September 2015.

A popular politician viewed as a moderate in his conservative Liberal Party, Mr Turnbull constantly fought off right-wing agitators during his near three-year stint at the helm. He was finally undone by a determined challenge from his own home affairs minister Peter Dutton, who himself lost out to a stealth campaign by Mr Morrison, who was treasurer, in a party ballot.

The unedifying scramble for power sparked derision among the commentariat and the public at large - a sentiment Mr Turnbull gave voice to yesterday.

"The critical thing is, with politics, it's not about the politicians," he said. "That's why this week has been so dispiriting, because it just appears to be, you know, vengeance, personal ambition... It hasn't had anything to do with 25 million Australians."

Politics was the silver-tongued 63-year-old's fifth career after previous stints as a journalist, banker, lawyer and businessman.

A Rhodes scholar at Oxford, he was briefly a journalist before turning to law, where he represented former MI5 spook Peter Wright in his successful battle against the British government in the Spycatcher case.

Much of his personal fortune came from his next incarnation as a merchant banker with Goldman Sachs and from his later investments in technology start-ups. In 2004, he entered public life, representing the Liberals in the well-heeled Sydney seat of Wentworth.

