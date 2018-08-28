Turnbull to quit Aussie Parliament: Media

SYDNEY • Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is expected to quit Parliament this week, media reported yesterday.

Mr Turnbull, ousted last week in a party leadership vote, will quit on Friday, the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) and Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) said. His resignation from the House of Representatives will trigger a by-election in his Sydney electorate of Wentworth.

The government has a one-seat majority in Parliament.

"I've had a great team in federal Parliament and a great team here at Wentworth," Mr Turnbull told a party gathering yesterday, the SMH reported. "But as you know, my prime ministership has come to an end. The circumstances have appalled most Australians but again, I won't labour the point."

He told supporters he would resign from the House of Representatives on Friday, and he would send a letter to his community today to let them know of his decision.

The SMH said it understood that the resignation would set up Oct 6 as a potential date for the by-election, amid signs of a ferocious swing against the ruling Liberal Party that could put the seat at risk. But the date of the by-election is out of Mr Turnbull's control because it will be set by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Tony Smith.

Separately, new Prime Minister Scott Morrison is to visit Indonesia this week on his first overseas trip since being sworn in, Indonesia's Foreign Ministry said yesterday, amid expectation that the neighbours are close to signing a free-trade deal, Reuters said.

Mr Morrison will meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday for talks on their "bilateral relationship, including economic cooperation, and other regional issues", said a ministry spokesman.

ABC on Sunday said Mr Morrison was likely to announce that the two countries are on the brink of signing a free trade agreement.

Mr Turnbull had been scheduled to travel to Jakarta next month.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution said the substance of the trade deal had been agreed on, but he could not confirm when it would be signed.