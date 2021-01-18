Tropical cyclone forms off Australia, likely to hit north-eastern coast today

BRISBANE • A tropical cyclone formed off the north-eastern coast of Australia, threatening the tourist hot spots of Cairns and Port Douglas with destructive winds of 130kmh.

Tropical Cyclone Kimi is a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 75kmh and gusts of up to 100kmh, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said in an update.

The bureau said Kimi could strengthen to a Category 2 storm when it crosses the coast late today.

Kimi was likely to hit between Cooktown and Port Douglas, with gale-force winds extending south of Cairns. Heavy rainfall is also expected in the area, with residents warned of possible flooding.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services urged people to take advantage of a "limited window of opportunity" to prepare emergency kits.

Cairns and Port Douglas are key jumping-off points for visitors to the Great Barrier Reef and the surrounding region is regularly buffeted by cyclones during the Southern Hemisphere summer.

