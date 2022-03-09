'Tough 24-48 hours ahead' as rain lashes Sydney, forcing evacuations

SYDNEY • Flood warnings were stretching across Australia's east coast yesterday and tens of thousands of Sydney residents fled their homes as torrential rain again pummelled the country's largest city, flooding several big suburbs.

Australia's eastern rivers were already near capacity following record downpours in several parts of Queensland and New South Wales states over recent weeks, cutting off towns, and sweeping away farms, livestock and roads.

A 67-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son were found dead near an abandoned car in a stormwater canal in western Sydney, the authorities said, while Queensland police confirmed the death of a man missing in floods since Feb 27, taking the death toll to 20 since the deluge began. Most people were found dead either in flooded homes or in cars attempting to cross flooded roads.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said minor to major flooding was occurring from the Queensland to Victoria border, a distance of more than 1,555 km.

"A tough 24 hours or even 48 hours ahead," Mr Narramore said during a media briefing yesterday as he forecast up to 120mm of rain across Sydney over the next 24 hours, with the storm expected to clear later today.

Heavy rain lashed Sydney with some suburbs having received up to 200mm since Monday morning, exceeding March's mean rainfall of around 140mm and triggering snap evacuation orders in the south-west and north-east of the city. Television footage showed flooded roads and submerged cars in Sydney's Northern Beaches region, with residents in low-lying areas told to evacuate.

"We had a guy walking through last night, with water up to his neck," said boat broker Angelo Testa, who used a dinghy to rescue people in Sydney's south-west, according to The Guardian.

"We picked him up and took him to the end of the street. We've had people stuck in their houses, who had initially decided to wait out the flood but found they couldn't," Mr Testa said.

Amid flash flood warnings, the authorities asked Sydney's five million residents to avoid unnecessary travel on roads and allow plenty of extra travel time for public transport. Trains were cancelled on some routes due to flooding on tracks.

Emergency services estimate that around 60,000 people in New South Wales face evacuation orders, and urged people to follow them.

"People make decisions based on past history and I think this event has shown that there is no past history similar to this event," New South Wales Emergency Service Commissioner Carlene York told reporters.

In the state's north, frustration was growing among many flood-hit residents as they struggled to clear debris and sludge, with power and Internet access still down in several towns.

The authorities fear even more rain will hamper relief efforts as emergency crews look to clear roads to deliver essential supplies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is trailing in polls ahead of a federal election due by May, has ordered more defence force personnel to flood-affected areas.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet, on a tour of the flood-hit areas, took responsibility for his government's shortcomings over rescue and relief measures.

