Tonga must determine its future, not China or others: US diplomat

SYDNEY • Tonga should determine its future, not China or any other country, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a multi-leg trip to Pacific nations amid growing geopolitical tensions.

At a televised event with university students in Tongan capital Nuku'alofa yesterday, Ms Sherman said the United States and Tonga have been fighting alongside each other since World War II, some three decades before establishing formal relations.

She said that while the two countries share values of religious freedom and concern for human rights, the US also considers Tonga strategically important.

"Why did the Japanese attack here? Because you were a strategic island that was key to who would rule the Pacific Ocean, who would own this area," she said, invoking the Pacific battle during World War II.

"It is strategic today as well because, as you know, the People's Republic of China wants to be here. They want to invest here," she added. "What they can't do is decide your future for you. We want to work with you. We want to partner with you, and we want to make sure you get to choose your own future and that neither we nor anybody else decides it for you."

Ms Sherman also highlighted the potential local impact of China's recent decision to suspend climate talks with the US, sparked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week.

"For Tonga, climate change is existential, and we understand that. And it's just terribly disappointing that the world's largest emitter right now, and a country who must be engaged for us to reach 1.5 deg C, has now withdrawn from that discussion," she said.

Under the terms of the Paris climate deal of 2015, nations are seeking to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 deg C.

Rising sea levels are the top issue across a region where many countries sit only a few feet above sea level and are already feeling the impact of climate change.

Top US officials have visited the South Pacific this year as geostrategic competition in the region heightens. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Samoa and Tonga in May, followed by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in early June.

A day earlier, Ms Sherman met Tonga Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Siaosi Sovaleni, as well as King Tupou VI, marking 50 years of bilateral relations and to discuss establishing a US embassy.

She also met Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa on Friday and said their talks were productive.

The US diplomat confirmed Pacific leaders had been invited to visit President Joe Biden at the White House next month, although a date has not been confirmed. "This meeting will be a historic opportunity with the United States and Pacific islands countries to hear and listen, the Pacific way," she said.

Ms Sherman's tour is scheduled to include World War II commemorations in the Solomon Islands and visits to both Australia and New Zealand.

