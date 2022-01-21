New images show extent of tsunami damage

New pictures have emerged from Tonga, revealing the damage caused by tsunami waves after last week's undersea volcano explosion. In coastal areas, the waves tore down trees and buildings, while cars and streets were blanketed with volcanic ash, which has also spoiled much of Tonga's drinking water. Equipment to scale up water supplies arrived yesterday, although the delivery was contactless to ensure Tonga remains coronavirus free.

SEE WORLD • Aid finally reaches devastated Tonga; water supply ship on way