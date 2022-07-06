Thousands more flee Sydney as flood crisis intensifies

SYDNEY • Torrential rain kept battering Australia's east coast yesterday, intensifying the flood crisis in Sydney as thousands more residents were ordered to leave their homes overnight after rivers swiftly rose past danger levels.

About 50,000 residents in New South Wales, most of them from Sydney's western suburbs, were told to either evacuate or warned that they might receive evacuation orders, up from Monday's 30,000, state Emergency Management Minister Steph Cooke said.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters: "This event is far from over. Please don't be complacent.

"Wherever you are, please be careful when you're driving on our roads. There are still substantial risks for flash flooding."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who returned to Australia yesterday after a week-long trip to Europe, said he would tour the affected regions today, along with Mr Perrottet.

Some regions have received 800mm of rain since last Saturday, eclipsing Australia's annual average rainfall of around 500mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology said about 90mm of rain could fall over six hours in the state's mid-north coast from yesterday, reaching up to 125mm in some places.

Winds of up to 90 kmh were also forecast in several flood-hit places, raising the risk of falling trees and power lines.

Major flooding was occurring at Windsor in Sydney's west, which was going through its third flood this year, with current water levels higher than seen in the deluge early this year, the meteorology bureau said.

Footage on social media showed submerged roads and bridges, as well as emergency crews rescuing stranded people from partially submerged vehicles that became stuck in rising waters.

Mr Nigel Myron, a Windsor resident, said he kept an inflatable boat ready if he had to evacuate, though he was looking to move back to his place once the waters receded.

"At the end of the day, what can you do? It is what it is, and we dust ourselves off from the ashes and rebuild after the floods have come and gone," Mr Myron told ABC television.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned the economic impact from the floods "will be substantial".

Floods have likely inundated several food-producing regions, and that would hit supplies and lift prices, further straining family budgets already reeling under soaring prices of vegetables and fruit, Mr Chalmers said.

"There's no use tiptoeing around that... The inflation problem that we have in our economy will get worse before it gets better. It's got a lot of sources, but this (flood) will be one of them," Mr Chalmers told Sky News, ahead of an expected interest rate hike decision by the central bank.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said the floods "are also affecting some prices" as it raised its cash rate a hefty 50 basis points yesterday and flagged more tightening ahead to tame surging inflation.

The Insurance Council of Australia, which declared the floods a "significant event", urged affected people to apply for claims, even though the full extent of damage was unknown now.

The federal government late on Monday declared the floods a natural disaster, helping flood-hit residents receive emergency funding support.

REUTERS