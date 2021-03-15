Thousands kick off rallies for gender equality Down Under

SYDNEY • Thousands protested in Perth yesterday, kicking off an Australia-wide campaign for gender equality as anger swells over rape accusations that have rocked the country's halls of power.

Perth launched #March4Justice with a packed rally where people chanted "enough is enough" and held up placards demanding action to address sexual violence against women.

More than 40 protests will be held across the country today, including outside Parliament House in Canberra, where the government has been roiled by sexual assault accusations in recent weeks.

Former government employee Brittany Higgins publicly came forward last month, alleging that she had been raped by a colleague in a minister's office weeks before the 2019 election and then treated like a "political problem" when she told her bosses.

Attorney-General Christian Porter, who is from Perth, was then accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 1988. He denies the allegations, which she took to police before her death last year, and the investigation has been closed.

Public outrage at the cases, and a perceived government failure to address them, has prompted many to hit the streets, calling for justice.

"There is an epidemic of sexism, of misogyny, of male privilege and entitlement, of toxic masculinity in this country. Compared with this epidemic, Covid is trivial," protester Dallas Phillips was quoted by online newspaper WAToday as saying.

Under growing pressure, Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said he is prepared to meet a delegation from the movement.

"Right now, the issue of violence against women continues to be a very high priority of my government," he told reporters in Sydney.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE